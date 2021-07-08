Cancel
Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 14 days ago
Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

Happy birthday, Penelope! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter received sweet social media tributes on Thursday, July 8, for her ninth year.

“Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!” Kris Jenner captioned a July 2021 Instagram slideshow. “You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special! Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much. XOXO Lovey.”

Kardashian, 42, commented on the social media upload: “My baby girl.”

The Poosh creator, who is also the mother of sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, went on to repost throwback photos with the birthday girl via Instagram Stories.

Penelope’s aunt Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet selfie on Thursday, writing, “Just like that … she’s NINE.”

Kourtney gave birth to her baby girl in 2012. The University of Arizona grad split from Disick, 38, three years later, and the exes currently coparent their little ones.

I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” the Los Angeles native told the Flip It Like Disick star in an April 2019 YouTube video.

The New York native, who has since moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, replied at the time: “The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day. The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other. In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that, and we’ve gotten to a good place.”

The former couple have maintained their cordial dynamic without the help of attorneys, Kourtney noted. “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule,” the former E! personality, who is in a relationship with Travis Barker, explained.

Keep scrolling to see how she and more Kardashian-Jenner family members honored Penelope on her special day.

