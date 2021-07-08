Cancel
Animals

Kids share vile videos of animals beaten and tortured on social media for 'likes'

By Jason Beattie
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12idPD_0arBUxPw00
Sickening footage of animal cruelty are posted on social media

Vile videos of animals being beaten, tortured and abused are regularly being shared on social media platforms.

The RSPCA said it received 431 reports of people posting shocking clips and pictures of animal cruelty last year, up from 157 in the year before.

They included posts of dogs being kicked, cockfighting and birds being thrown in front of traffic.

The Mirror is campaigning with the charity to cancel out cruelty to animals.

We want to see animal welfare classes to be taught in schools and a ban on pets being given away as prizes.

Should social media firms be doing more? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section

The RSPCA said in the last three years it had been alerted to 502 Facebook posts of alleged animal cruelty, 115 on Instagram and 25 on TikTok. Many of the sick images and videos are being shared by school-age children.

David Allen, Head of Prevention and Education at the RSPCA, said: “We’re very concerned that social media has changed the landscape of abuse, with videos of animal cruelty being shared for likes and kudos.

“What’s even more worrying is the level of cruelty in these videos, as so many young people are being exposed to graphic footage of animals being beaten or killed which they otherwise would never have seen.”

The charity’s special operations unit is working to trace those who share the images and is working with schools to help young people to understand that “causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is not funny and is wrong”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eW9rm_0arBUxPw00
Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson is backing the campaign (Image: Getty Images)

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson is backing the campaign.

She said: “The amount of animal cruelty reports is getting worse, and it saddens me in this day and age some people are still continuing to mistreat and abuse animals.

"Having pets around children helps to teach them compassion, loyalty and kindness. With so much cruelty shown on social media, it’s vital compassion is taught from home.

“Anyone who abuses animals needs to be punished with a harsher sentence.

“They need to know it won’t be overlooked. Animals have no voice, so you’ll never stop hearing ours.”

A Facebook and Instagram spokesman said: “We do not allow posts that depicts animal cruelty and we remove it when we find it.

“If people see this content, we encourage them to report it on our platform so our teams can investigate.”

A TikTok spokesman said: “We do not tolerate animal cruelty on our platform, and we take action when people violate these rules, up to and including permanently banning them.

“We use a combination of technology and human moderation to identify and remove content that breaches our comm-unity guidelines.”

