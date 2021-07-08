Cancel
Evers signs GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

WDIO-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut. Evers, a Democrat who is running for reelection next year, signed the budget Thursday. However, he kept the income tax cut intact. Evers opted...

Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

State budget scraps 'ineffective' tax breaks

BOSTON — A controversial subsidy for filmmakers was set in place as part of the state budget, even as lawmakers retired several other tax breaks. A $47.6 billion spending package signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week repeals three tax credits that a state commission deemed were not worth their weight in lost revenue.
PoliticsBeloit Daily News

Tax-cut budget divided Democrats

The Republican-crafted 2021-23 state budget - with a $2.3-billion income tax cut and $574 million to control property taxes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had to sign into law - split the 50 Democratic legislators in interesting ways. Three of the 12 Democratic senators, and four of the 38 Assembly...
Educationtechwire.net

State Broadband Push Swells Tech Agency Budget

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With an enacted budget document in place, the magnitude of California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic comes into increasingly sharp focus as state technology agency funding swells to historic levels.
HomelessNBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs $100 Billion State Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed his signing of the state budget Monday night in a news release titled "California Roars Back." Newsom signed SB 129, legislation that reflects the majority of the $100 billion state budget agreement for 2021-22 and includes the largest recovery plan in state history, according to the statement.
Whitefish Bay, WInbc15.com

Positive COVID test after Evers’ biennial budget signing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Office of Gov. Evers reported Monday that an attendee from the 2021-23 biennial budget signing has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is from Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay and informed the Governor’s office late Monday after the Thursday press conference, according to Communications Director Britt Cudaback.
PoliticsAhwatukee Foothills News

Ducey signs new budget, tax break

Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed legislation putting in place an immediate $1.3 billion tax cut, set to rise to $1.9 billion, that is designed largely to benefit the wealthiest. Ducey inked his approval of the $12.8 billion spending plan just a day before the new fiscal year began Thursday.
Wisconsin Statedrydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Signs One Of The Largest Tax Cuts In Wisconsin State History

WHITEFISH BAY — Gov. Tony Evers today signed the 2021-23 biennial budget, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 58, providing one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history and delivering on his 2018 campaign promise to cut tax taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Gov. Evers, former public school teacher and state superintendent of public instruction, also announced more than $100 million in new funding for public schools on top of investments included in the biennial budget.
Politicspennbizreport.com

Angel Tax Credits included in state budget

Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) announced last week that funding for Angel Tax Credits had been included in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Earlier this year, Thomas introduced legislation creating the tax credits, which was later incorporated into the budget’s Fiscal Code...
Income TaxPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Evers Tinkers With Tax Cut

By using the diminished but still extensive partial veto power that Wisconsin governors wield, Gov. Tony Evers managed to tinker with the margins of the new 2021-2023 state budget — temporarily capturing a $700 million windfall, but also clawing back for the executive branch powers that Republican lawmakers had tried to assume for the Legislature.
Economythecentersquare.com

Budget analysis: Gov. Evers cuts rainy day money, business tax relief

(The Center Square) – While Gov. Tony Evers is taking credit for signing most of Wisconsin’s new $87 billion budget, there are some parts he cut out. CJ Szafir, president at the Institute for Reforming Government, said the governor cut a number of key provisions from the Republican spending plan.
whbl.com

Conservatives Surprised and Somewhat Reserved Over Evers Budget Signing

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin conservatives are raising their eyebrows as Governor Tony Evers signed most of a Republican-crafted budget into law on Thursday. “Would the governor, who is up for re-election next year, actually sign such a massive tax cut?” Brett Healy of the MacIver Institute said on WTAQ’s ‘The Regular Joe Show.’
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

Wisconsin State Senators react to Gov. Evers enacting state budget

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed the Republican-written state budget enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut. The budget will also cut property taxes for the owner of an average home by $100 next year. It ends a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze...
Income TaxLake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Signing of the 2021-23 Budget and Historic Tax Cut

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.
Income Taxmaciverinstitute.com

Evers Wants Credit For The GOP Tax Cuts

Democrats hated the Republican income tax cuts, until Gov. Evers decided he wants credit for them. One reporter called him out on it during the budget signing ceremony on Thursday, July 8th. Evers said, “I could have vetoed that.”
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

Evers signs budget, announces more funding for public schools

Gov. Tony Evers today signed the 2021-23 biennial budget, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 58, providing one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history and delivering on his 2018 campaign promise to cut tax taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Gov. Evers, former public school teacher and state superintendent of public instruction, also announced more than $100 million in new funding for public schools on top of investments included in the biennial budget.
Wisconsin Stategopresstimes.com

Evers makes stop at UWGB following budget signing

GREEN BAY – Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) Thursday, July 8, just hours after signing the $87 billion, two-year Wisconsin state budget, which includes the construction of the new Cofrin Technology and Education Center. “Hallelujah, it is going to happen…” Evers said....

