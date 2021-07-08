Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Outrage as arch Remoaner Femi Oluwole says Denmark were ‘cheated’ by laser pen England fan and APOLOGISES to them

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PM71q_0arBUhXY00

FURIOUS England fans have slammed an arch Remoaner after he apologised to Denmark on behalf of the whole country.

Femi Oluwole said sorry to the Danes after a fan shone a green laser into Kasper Schmeichel’s eyes during Harry Kane’s extra time penalty - which was initially saved by the keeper.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhWNH_0arBUhXY00
Activist Femi has been slammed by angry fans Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NULzd_0arBUhXY00
He apologised to Denmark after a fan shone a light in Schmeichel's eyes Credit: Enterprise

England have been charged after the incident, along with fans booing during the national anthem and letting off fireworks during the game.

But the anti-Brexit campaigner appeared to take matters into his own hands when he apologised on behalf of the fan who shone the laser.

He tweeted: “WTF!! An England fan was shining a laser in Caspar Schmeichel's eyes during the penalty! I am so sorry Denmark.”

Seething Brits have hit out at the activist, asking why he was apologising for the incident when it had nothing to do with him.

One commented “Why are you apologising Femi, did you shine the light?” while another said “Ffs the best team on the night won - just enjoy the fact we are finally in a FINAL!”

A second raged: “I am very anti Brexit, but Jesus can we enjoy the England team winning and achieving a final for the first time in 55 years?

“These responses are horrendous.”

The activist was met with rage from English fans after his tweet Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wHSb_0arBUhXY00
England have been told that they will be sanction in relation to the incident Credit: EPA

Another man said: “It was one fan. And it didn't affect him. Most England fans weren't shining a laser in his eyes.

“Sometimes you have to accept there will always be 1 knob head in 60000 and not damn a whole nation because of their individual actions.”

But in a second post Femi attempted to explain his apology, which just seemed to anger England fans even more.

He wrote: "A lot of the replies think saying sorry is saying we didn't deserve it. That's not my point. Losing is one thing. But losing and feeling cheated is another.

“Just imagine if we'd lost after someone shone a laser in Pickford's eyes. We would have found some way to Brexit again!”

The campaigner found himself in the middle of a backlash again, with one telling him that the laser “was irrelevant”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvf4N_0arBUhXY00
The keeper initially saved Harry Kane's penalty Credit: Reuters
The campaigner found himself in the middle of a backlash Credit: Twitter

Another responded: “We lost a match and a tournament thanks to Maradona punching in a goal. He didn't apologise. Stuff happens.”

One furious fan wrote: “The laser pen is one fan, don't tar us all with his light. It's tough enough being English, without this sort of guilty by association nonsense.”

A third added: “But he saved it… would he have saved it better? Would he have dived the other way? You don’t know. And you don’t need to be sorry. Just enjoy the win.”

But Femi did go on to defend Raheem Sterling after many Danish fans claimed he dived to receive the penalty in the first place.

He said: “I don't care how lightly Sterling was pushed. He WAS pushed.

“So it's a pen that COULD have been given... and given how much we'd been dominating, we deserved for it to be.”

England are expected to receive a financial penalty for the incident, and the expected sanction could be five figures.

A statement from the football governing body added: "The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

Raheem Sterling won a penalty shortly before the end of the first 15-minute period of extra-time with the teams locked at 1-1.

After a quick VAR check, England captain Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick.

The Spurs star saw his effort well saved by Leicester ace Schmeichel, before thumping home the rebound to send England to the final.

But after the game, footage emerged which showed a green laser flickering across the Danish stopper's face, with a fan seemingly looking to distract him.

Gareth Southgate's side held on for a famous victory which sees them into their first major tournament final for 55 years.

They will host Italy at Wembley on Sunday - Roberto Mancini's side beating Spain on penalties in their semi-final.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Laser#Uk#Apologises#Remoaner#Danish#The Uefa Control#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Brexit
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Meghan Markle latest news – Royal war triggered ‘when Anne ordered Prince Harry NOT to marry unsuitable Meghan’

MEGHAN Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson felt like “something stuck to the bottom of her shoe” as their marriage broke down. The producer and talent agent told how his marriage to the Duchess came under strain as the pair were filming in different cities - before Meghan cited “irreconcilable differences” and filed for divorce in 2013.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Wembley security beefed up for Euro 2020 final after HUNDREDS of ticketless fans stormed stadium to watch England's semi-final victory - and other supporters say Covid status checks were NOT thorough enough as they entered

The Football Association will increase the number of stewards on duty at Wembley for Sunday’s European Championship final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the ground for England’s semi-final victory over Denmark. Despite checkpoints for assessing each fan’s Covid-19 status around the perimeter, stewards were unable to prevent some...
UEFA90min.com

England Hit With Fine After Fan Shone Laser Pointer at Kasper Schmeichel in Semi-Final Win

England have been charged by UEFA after a fan shone a laser pointer in Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's face during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. The incident occured as Harry Kane stepped up to take his penalty in the first half of extra-time. The Leicester man saved the penalty, but Kane scored on the rebound to give England a decisive 2-1 lead.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Fans slate 'petulant' and 'disrespectful' England players for removing their runners-up medals as soon as they were awarded them - with only SEVEN players keeping them on after their agonising Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy

The majority of the England squad have been labelled 'petulant' by unimpressed supporters for removing their runners-up medals after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy at Wembley. The players were awarded their silver medals moments after their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat but almost all of them removed theirs as...
UEFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

England fined for fan behaviour in Denmark semi-final

London — England's Football Association (FA) has escaped with minor sanction from European football governing body UEFA over the behaviour of fans at the Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark. On Saturday UEFA fined the FA 30,000 euros (35,600 dollars) for a fan directing a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy