Fury-Wilder III In Jeopardy After Reported COVID Outbreak in Fury's Camp

Yet another development threatens to stand in the way of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meeting for a third time. The oft-postponed trilogy bout between the pair of heavyweights is once again in limbo, amidst reports of a COVID outbreak in Fury’s camp. The two are presently scheduled to collide July 24 live on a Pay-Per-View event jointly presented by ESPN and Fox Sports from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, although a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger suggests that the fight is officially in jeopardy.