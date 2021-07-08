Cancel
Combat Sports

Fury-Wilder III In Jeopardy After Reported COVID Outbreak in Fury's Camp

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another development threatens to stand in the way of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meeting for a third time. The oft-postponed trilogy bout between the pair of heavyweights is once again in limbo, amidst reports of a COVID outbreak in Fury’s camp. The two are presently scheduled to collide July 24 live on a Pay-Per-View event jointly presented by ESPN and Fox Sports from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, although a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger suggests that the fight is officially in jeopardy.

Alabama State
Bob Arum
Deontay Wilder
Manny Pacquiao
Tyson Fury
Mark Breland
Combat Sports
Public Health
Coronavirus
Sports
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Joshua: Oleksandr Usyk just as good as Tyson Fury

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua says his next opponent, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is just as good as Tyson Fury, and he’s taking him very seriously for their fight on September 25th at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Some would argue that Usyk is even better than Fury, particularly...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Abel Sanchez: Ruiz Does Not Want Wilder Right Now, He'll Get Slept

Abel Sanchez, the former trainer for former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, does not expect the Mexican boxer to fight someone like Deontay Wilder in the near future. Ruiz captured the IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO titles back in June of 2019, when he shocked the world by stopping Anthony Joshua in seven rounds.
Combat SportsBBC

Fury v Wilder III: Rescheduled fight confirmed for 9 October

Tyson Fury's third world heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder has been rescheduled for 9 October. The bout, which had been due to take place in Las Vegas on 24 July, was postponed after the British heavyweight tested positive for coronavirus. Fury, 32, beat American Wilder, 35, to become WBC...
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder III recheduled for October 9th

Rescheduled for Saturday, October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS. The heavyweight trilogy showdown between WBC and lineal world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder — scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – has been postponed due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury REJECTED his second Covid-19 jab due to concerns about sickness ahead of Deontay Wilder trilogy bout, confirms promoter Bob Arum... before Gypsy King contracted the virus anyway which resulted in the bout's postponement last week

Tyson Fury opted against receiving his second Covid-19 vaccination due to concerns about the side effects before his fight against Deontay Wilder - before catching the virus anyway. The Gypsy King was scheduled to face the American for a third time on July 24 but the bout was cancelled last...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Fury's Father: Deontay Wilder Will Be Annihilated This Time!

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is expecting his son to demolish Deontay Wilder in their upcoming trilogy fight. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in December 2018. Fury went down twice in the contest. The rematch took place in February 2020, with...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Evander Holyfield Speaks On Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

While most are writing Deontay Wilder off completely on July 24th against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury boxing legend Evander Holyfield is not one of them. Speaking to reporters at a ceremony in Atlanta that saw a $200,000 statue unveiled of him he told reporters he thought Wilder was not himself in their second fight in February 2020.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury's team DENY claims his fight with Deontay Wilder is set to be pushed back to September due to a Covid outbreak in his camp with the Gypsy King unaffected... and promoters Top Rank are still hopeful the bout can go ahead on July 24

Tyson Fury's team are denying reports that his world heavyweight title trilogy fight has been called off because of a Covid outbreak in the camp. Top Rank, the Gypsy King's Las Vegas promoters led by Bob Arum, issued this statement after the incidence of Covid was revealed: 'We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date.'

