Jeff Daniels to narrate Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

The Fox & Friends co-host responded to his colleague Steve Doocy urging people to get vaccinated on Monday by arguing “If you didn’t get a vaccination, that’s your choice," adding: “And if you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don’t have to check with me!” Colbert responded on The Late Show Tuesday: “So the brown-haired guy believes that being unvaccinated and maskless is the same as being a thrill-seeker who jumps off cliffs. Well, that analogy does work if you first strap that cliff jumper to a group of old people.”