Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Jeff Daniels to narrate Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The documentary, a co-production with the BBC, will tell the story of the first 12 hours after the 9/11 attacks through the eyes of the presidency, featuring interviews with former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, then-White House chief of staff Andy Card and more. 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room will be timed with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in September.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#The Documentary#National Security#State#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Colbert: Trump era 'almost like a spell was being cast' on the American people

Stephen Colbert says the Trump era was so odd and bizarre that it almost seemed as if some sorcery was at play. “Like everybody else in America we were being so swamped by all the strangeness and the weirdness — it’s almost like a spell was being cast over people,” the CBS "Late Show" host told Variety in a profile published Wednesday.
TV & VideosDesign Taxi

Apple Announces TV+ Documentary To Mark 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

Apple has announced it will air a new documentary about the 9/11 attacks to commemorate the tragedy’s 20th anniversary. Created in conjunction with the BBC, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room will tell the story of the day’s tragic events through the eyes of George W Bush’s presidency. According to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
POTUSAOL Corp

New audio of Trump on January 6 insurrectionists: 'What I wanted is what they wanted'

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, authors of the new book , chronicling former ’s tumultuous last year in office, joined Wednesday, where they shared exclusive audio from an interview with Trump for the book. In the audio, which was chock full of rehashed falsehoods and conspiracies, Trump revealed that he and the at the Capitol shared a common goal.
POTUSFox News

Biden stumbles, rambles through CNN town hall

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

He’s no sell-out: Biden speaks to half-empty room at CNN town hall

President Biden on Wednesday spoke to a half-empty auditorium while doing a live CNN town hall event in Ohio. The more than dozen empty rows weren’t apparent to television viewers thanks to flattering shots that appeared to show a full, non-distanced crowd packing the front rows — in a striking visual display of normalcy after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show notice the GOP's new pro-vaccine tone hasn't infected Fox News

"Among the unvaccinated in the United States, COVID cases are once again on the rise due to the highly infectious Delta variant," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The rising cases are being fueled by vaccine hesitancy, which itself is being fueled by a dangerous pathogen scientists are calling the Republican Party." But "now, the forecast is so dire, some prominent Republicans are speaking up," he added. "Wow, I gotta say — and I hope nobody ever takes this out of context — I agree with Mitch McConnell."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert mocks Fox News' Brian Kilmeade for his anti-vaccination comments

The Fox & Friends co-host responded to his colleague Steve Doocy urging people to get vaccinated on Monday by arguing “If you didn’t get a vaccination, that’s your choice," adding: “And if you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don’t have to check with me!” Colbert responded on The Late Show Tuesday: “So the brown-haired guy believes that being unvaccinated and maskless is the same as being a thrill-seeker who jumps off cliffs. Well, that analogy does work if you first strap that cliff jumper to a group of old people.”
POTUSMSNBC

DOJ under Donald Trump sat on Tom Barrack indictment: CNN

Rachel Maddow shares reporting from CNN that prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, under Richard Donoghue, were ready to move forward with the indictment of Donald Trump Inaugural Committee chairman Thomas Barrack but were held back. July 22, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like The View Is Pulling A Jeopardy After Meghan McCain's Exit

Some of TV's most dependable rivalries in recent years have been front and center on ABC's The View, but things could potentially become less nerve-grinding in the topical chat show's future now that Meghan McCain is making her exit going into the fall. Of course, that only holds true if the network replaces McCain with someone who won't dive right into butting heads with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Before making any permanent replacement choice goes, though, it seems like The View will utilize a guest-host plan similar to how Jeopardy! has handled filling its Alex Trebek void.
Sciencenewsandguts.com

Lincoln Project: “Fox News Is Killing Us”

A new ad from The Lincoln Project takes aim at Fox News for the network’s anti-vaccine messaging (watch above). “Is Rupert Murdoch trying to kill Americans?” asks the spot, referring to Fox News’ 90-year-old owner. “His network is the leading voice against Covid vaccination.”. The ad contains clips of Tucker...
Books & Literaturetalesbuzz.com

A fairy tale of what Prince Harry prints

It’s the hottest book in publishing, but our very own columnist Maureen Callahan managed to get a hold of it. Here, on a manuscript smuggled out page-by-page by an overworked French intern, is your first exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry’s new memoir. I’ll never forget the way that fateful day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy