Jeff Daniels to narrate Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
The documentary, a co-production with the BBC, will tell the story of the first 12 hours after the 9/11 attacks through the eyes of the presidency, featuring interviews with former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, then-White House chief of staff Andy Card and more. 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room will be timed with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in September.www.primetimer.com
