Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Paedo who raped eight-week-old baby and two toddlers jailed for 30 years – but wife still visits him every week

By Aliki Kraterou
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noXlh_0arBUMCP00

A SICK paedophile who raped an eight week old baby and two toddlers has been jailed for 30 years.

Despite his heinous crime, his wife continues to visit him every week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxNYm_0arBUMCP00
A paedophile has been jailed for 30 years Credit: Facebook

Sydney tradesman Bryan Michael Grange, 38, has been sentenced by a judge who branded his actions as ''shocking and depraved in the extreme''.

Horrific details of the abuse he inflicted on three children between 2014 and 2018 were revealed in the NSW Downing District Court on Thursday.

Grange will remain in prison at least until 2044 after after Judge Kara Shead sentenced him to 30 years for child sexual abuse and four and a half years for possessing child abuse material.

One of his victims was an eight-week-old baby who he abused while the baby's mum and his wife were outside, news.com.au reports.

He later told a psychiatrist: ''I had Viagra that morning. It was a pretty f..ked up time. I have no excuse for it.''

Another victim was a toddler, aged one or two who Grange abused after accompanying her to a public toilet while he repeatedly molested a third girl over a number of years until she was five years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgnum_0arBUMCP00
Bryan Michael Grange abused three children including an eight week old baby Credit: Facebook

Grange also filmed a number of sickening videos of him molesting the girls.

According to the outlet, the girls were known to Grange and his abuse was a severe breach of trust, both for the girls and their parents, the court heard.

Additionally Grange had stored more than 30,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse including restrained children and forced into bestiality.

The court heard Grange used his personal account to sign up to a subscription website and spent over $7,000 on child abuse material.

Judge Shead stated Grange had expressed some remorse to a psychiatrist but said he believed his victims ''wouldn't remember'' his actions.

He received a 25 per cent discount on his sentence, thanks to his early plea and cooperation with police.

Grange appeared by video link from Parklea Correctional Centre where he is in protective custody.

He will be eligible for parole on March 29, 2044.

HOW YOU CAN GET HELP:

Women's Aid has this advice for victims and their families:

  • Always keep your phone nearby.
  • Get in touch with charities for help, including the Women’s Aid live chat helpline and services such as SupportLine.
  • If you are in danger, call 999.
  • Familiarise yourself with the Silent Solution, where you call 999 and press ‘55’ if you can’t safely speak.
  • Always keep some money or a bank card on you, including change in case you need a pay phone or bus fare.
  • If you suspect your partner is about to attack you, try to move towards an exit if you are inside the house and get your phone in case you need to call for help.
  • Avoid the kitchen and garage, where there are likely to be knives or other potential weapons. Avoid rooms where you might become trapped, such as the bathroom.

Women’s Aid provides a live chat service - available every day from 10am-6pm or email helpline@womensaid.org.uk

SupportLine is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm on 01708 765200. The charity’s email support ­service is open weekdays and weekends during the crisis – messageinfo@supportline.org.uk.

You can also call the freephone 24-hour ­National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Comments / 3

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
225K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Toddlers#Women S Aid#Supportline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Related
Middle EastInternational Business Times

2-Week-Old Baby Dies After Mother Allegedly Throws Her Into Water Tank To Please Husband

A woman in Egypt was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing her 2-week-old baby by throwing her into a water tank to please her husband who did not want a girl child. The incident occurred in Abu Al Matamir town in the Nile Delta in Egypt. Authorities said a health inspector raised concerns about the death of the infant, who had already been buried after her mother claimed she died of natural causes, the Gulf News reported. The Abu Al Matamir police station then contacted the El Beheira Security Department over the issue.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 24, who fled an arranged marriage with man who had been in prison for drug offences was tracked down to safe house and attacked by gang sent to bring her back, court hears

A woman fleeing an arranged marriage was tracked down to a secret safe house and attacked whilst she was in hiding with her younger sister. The victim, 24, had quit her family home with her sister after she was designated a husband who had been in prison for drugs offences.
KidsInternational Business Times

Woman Accused Of Starving 9-Year-Old Girl, Forcing Her To Undergo Unwanted Surgeries

Authorities looked into the child's medical records. The child's health has improved since she was removed from Manning's custody. A Florida woman has been detained for allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl in her custody and forcing her to undergo unwanted medical procedures and surgery. The investigation began in May 2021...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

12-year-old gives birth, man accused of rape of minor

TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-girl has given birth and the adult man, with whom she said she was in a relationship, has been arrested. The girl arrived at a Tulsa hospital this week in mid-labor, KOKI reported. Police in Tulsa said Juan Miranda-Jara confessed that he and the preteen had...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Malakai Watts: Mother jailed for nine years for manslaughter of ‘tiny’ baby

A mother has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the manslaughter of her “tiny” baby son who she took her “anger and frustration” out on following a fall out with her partner.Chelsea Cuthbertson shook and squeezed six-week-old Malakai Watts, putting him in a medically induced coma at a paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital on February 2 2019.She did so after an argument with her partner and Malakai’s father, Del Watts. After she went outside to smoke a cannabis joint, Ms Cuthbertson returned inside to find Malakai seriously ill and blue in the face.Malakai suffered a...

Comments / 3

Community Policy