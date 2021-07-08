Paedo who raped eight-week-old baby and two toddlers jailed for 30 years – but wife still visits him every week

A SICK paedophile who raped an eight week old baby and two toddlers has been jailed for 30 years.

Despite his heinous crime, his wife continues to visit him every week.

A paedophile has been jailed for 30 years Credit: Facebook

Sydney tradesman Bryan Michael Grange, 38, has been sentenced by a judge who branded his actions as ''shocking and depraved in the extreme''.

Horrific details of the abuse he inflicted on three children between 2014 and 2018 were revealed in the NSW Downing District Court on Thursday.

Grange will remain in prison at least until 2044 after after Judge Kara Shead sentenced him to 30 years for child sexual abuse and four and a half years for possessing child abuse material.

One of his victims was an eight-week-old baby who he abused while the baby's mum and his wife were outside, news.com.au reports.

He later told a psychiatrist: ''I had Viagra that morning. It was a pretty f..ked up time. I have no excuse for it.''

Another victim was a toddler, aged one or two who Grange abused after accompanying her to a public toilet while he repeatedly molested a third girl over a number of years until she was five years old.

Bryan Michael Grange abused three children including an eight week old baby Credit: Facebook

Grange also filmed a number of sickening videos of him molesting the girls.

According to the outlet, the girls were known to Grange and his abuse was a severe breach of trust, both for the girls and their parents, the court heard.

Additionally Grange had stored more than 30,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse including restrained children and forced into bestiality.

The court heard Grange used his personal account to sign up to a subscription website and spent over $7,000 on child abuse material.

Judge Shead stated Grange had expressed some remorse to a psychiatrist but said he believed his victims ''wouldn't remember'' his actions.

He received a 25 per cent discount on his sentence, thanks to his early plea and cooperation with police.

Grange appeared by video link from Parklea Correctional Centre where he is in protective custody.

He will be eligible for parole on March 29, 2044.

