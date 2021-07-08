Cancel
Mclean County, KY

Fundraisers Planned for McLean County Native Brett McPherson

By Barb Birgy
Posted by 
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brett McPherson of Livermore has been a hero to many as a paramedic for twenty years in both McLean County and in Owensboro. He is battling colon cancer for the second time, and now he needs us. There are many fundraisers set up to help offset medical expenses and to support the family.

Comments / 0

WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

