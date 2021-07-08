Q Boxes available to those affected by COVID 19

Have you been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, Cowley County is offering free Quarantine Boxes (Q-Boxes) to you. Those boxes provide basic items like food and commodities. We only ask that you are a Cowley County resident that has been affected in some way. This is a drive-thru event behind the Cowley County N. Annex in the 300 block of E. 8th Ave in Winfield from 8am-11am on Friday, July 9, 2021. Cowley County staff/volunteers will be on site to load the boxes while you remain in your vehicle. Another event will be held on Sat, July 17, 2021 from 8am-11am. Please see the release for details and items within the box can be found at cowleycounty.org.