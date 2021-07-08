Cancel
EA Sports UFC 4 Comes To EA Play And Game Pass Ultimate

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports UFC 4 has been added to the EA Play catalog. This means subscribers to that service, as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes EA Play), can now pick up the MMA game through their membership. The game arrives on EA Play/Game Pass just ahead of the...

