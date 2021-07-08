26 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID, 11 new counties added to the list
The number of Alabama counties now considered at very high risk for COVID is 26, according to the latest tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Last week, 21 counties were considered high risk, up from just 6 the week before. Risk categories are determined primarily by the number of new COVID cases per day. Counties where the number of cases are staying the same or are increasing are considered “very high risk.”www.al.com
Comments / 41