26 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID, 11 new counties added to the list

At Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports bass are starting to school on the surface as this year’s shad spawn grow into eating size. He says topwaters and vibrating lures like the Aruku Shad will draw strikes from these fish, particularly as the shad continue to grow larger by late fall. Fish them where you see them breaking, or where gulls are diving. Otherwise, it’s the usual summertime action, says Gerry, with most action coming on the ledges and shell beds with a Tightlines jig or other bottom-scraping lure; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.