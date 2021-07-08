Cancel
Alabama State

26 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID, 11 new counties added to the list

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 14 days ago
The number of Alabama counties now considered at very high risk for COVID is 26, according to the latest tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Last week, 21 counties were considered high risk, up from just 6 the week before. Risk categories are determined primarily by the number of new COVID cases per day. Counties where the number of cases are staying the same or are increasing are considered “very high risk.”

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

