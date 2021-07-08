Cancel
An Oklahoma Teen Mysteriously Vanished After a Party. Cops Think They’ve Found Him in a Burned Out Car.

By Zoe Richards
Braeden Collins was supposed to be having a fun night out with friends in Delaware County, Oklahoma, when the 18-year-old recent high-school grad went missing on Saturday evening in a town about an hour away from home. Days later, sheriff’s deputies found an unidentified body in a burned vehicle not...

