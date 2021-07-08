An Oklahoma Teen Mysteriously Vanished After a Party. Cops Think They’ve Found Him in a Burned Out Car.

Grand Theft Auto spilled over into real life in Houston early Friday morning. According to local network KPRC, a man was arrested after hijacking an ambulance at gunpoint—then driving off with a sick patient and EMT in the back. Authorities said the man fired warning shots before pointing the firearm at the driver and forcing him out the vehicle. The suspect drove away and talked into the ambulance radio while the female EMT in the back tried to simultaneously deescalate the situation and look after the patient. Both EMTs called for police backup that swiftly arrived on the scene and stopped the hijacked vehicle in its tracks. Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with the Houston Fire Department said: “He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told. He got out and one of the police officers took the ambulance off the freeway.” Both firefighter EMTs are reported to be unharmed, and the patient eventually reached the hospital. The suspect has not yet been named or charged.