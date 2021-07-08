Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Search Temporarily Suspended For Westchester Man Reported Missing While Jogging

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
Bruce Rubin Photo Credit: Patrick County Police Department

The search for a Westchester man who was reported missing in Virginia after going for a jog will be temporarily suspended due to incoming inclement weather.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced that the search for Harrison resident Bruce Rubin, who was reported missing on Friday, July 2, will be temporarily suspended due to potentially dangerous weather conditions that are making their way up the East Coast.

Rubin, 61, went jogging on the property of Primland Resort at 11 a.m. on July 2 and hasn’t been seen since. At one point, approximately 150 people were searching for the Hudson Valley native, though that number dipped to around 20 as of Wednesday, July 7, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

With specialized ropes teams searching for Rubin, and doubling down on other areas they could potentially locate him, the Sheriff announced the search will be temporarily suspended with rain in the forecast.

Rubin has been described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 200 pounds with short grey hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and running shoes with a cellphone and camelback.

The search for Rubin is expected to continue once the weather clears. Anyone with information on Rubin's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-694-3161 or Primland Resort at 276-222-3825.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

