Accidents

Speed boat carrying 6 adults sinks in Canyon Ferry Lake

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANYON FERRY LAKE, Mont. - A speed boat carrying six adults sunk in Canyon Ferry Lake. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Captain, Kevin Wright, says the people on the boat noticed the water was taking a turn for the worse and tried to make it back to the dock. Before...

www.montanarightnow.com

