Several areas in FWP Region 6 are now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

WHITEHALL – Stage-1 fire restrictions will be in effect until further notice at most Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks properties in Jefferson County beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, due to high fire danger. This follows Stage-1 fire restrictions being implemented by Jefferson County. Stage-1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. An exemption is in place for Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, where campfires are allowed within established campfire rings. Campfires are banned at fishing access sites in Jefferson County. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed. Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites. Affected fishing access sites in Jefferson County include: Limespur, Mayflower Bridge, Parrot Castle, Piedmont Pond and Sappington Bridge.