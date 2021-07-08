Cancel
Several areas in FWP Region 6 are now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fishing access sites and wildlife management areas will be under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Valley, Phillips, Richland, Choteau, McCone and Garfield Counties in FWP Region 6. The restrictions are in response to dry, warm weather that could increase the danger...

