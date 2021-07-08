[Gallery] See What’s Left At Battle Creek McCamly Hotel Liquidation
Think of it as the last step before a re-birth. Downtown Battle Creek's McCamly Plaza Hotel shut down almost two years ago. Then plan was for it do become a Hilton Double-Tree, but plan that fell through, so Battle Creek Unlimited stepped up and bought the place and said we'll do it ourselves, sort of. The facility is in the latter stages of a liquidation sale. You can see pictures of what's left, below, if you scroll down.wrkr.com
