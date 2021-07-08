Scottie Lewis Discusses his Raptors Workout and Potential Fit with Toronto

Cancel
By Aaron Rose
Twenty years ago the Toronto Raptors struck a deal with the New York Knicks for a 6-foot-6 defensive stopped named Doug Christie. Back then, the 25-year-old wing was an afterthought, a bench player for the Knicks averaging four points per game. In time, though, Christie would mold into an All-Defensive caliber player and the Raptors' franchise record holder for most steals in a single season.

Today, that's the kind of player the Raptors are looking at in Florida's 6-foot-5 guard Scottie Lewis, an overlooked prospect with high-end defensive talent who worked out for Toronto on Wednesday.

"It was fun," Lewis said of his Raptors workout. "I thought I showed some things that I wasn't able to show during the season."

Lewis' college career left much to be desired on the offensive end. He averaged just 8.2 points per game over his two-year career, with 1.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 34% three-point shooting. He was essentially a role player on a team led by Tre Mann and Colin Castleton, two far more offensively dynamic prospects. But that doesn't necessarily mean Lewis doesn't have a spot in the NBA.

During his workout, Lewis said he thought he shot the ball well, got to his spots, and looked smooth passing the ball, all things he didn't do well in college. He proved to himself he's still the kind of player he's always pictured himself being, a dynamic two-way player rather than a defensive specialist.

To him, his offensive game wasn't really allowed to flourish in college. His job on the team was to play his role and work toward team success alongside Mann and Castleton.

"I kinda played to my role and played to my strengths in college, and I did what I could at that level," Lewis said.

Ultimately, Lewis still prides himself on his defense. He said he'd work well in Toronto's chaotic defensive scheme as the kind of player who can pressure the ball, jump into passing lanes, and make opposing players uncomfortable.

"Versatile defender on and off the ball. Consistently plays intense defense and takes pride in tough defensive assignments. Never fails to get into a stance and uses active hands on the ball handler," Evan Tomes of NBADraft.net wrote of Lewis who he compares to Christie. "Can improve as a ball handler, being more creative, and breaking down the defense/creating with his dribble. Can find more ways to score and be more efficient with his scoring."

Lewis isn't going to be a first-round pick and certainly not someone the Raptors are looking at for the fourth pick in the draft, but he's the kind of player Toronto has been looking at for the second round or following the draft as an undrafted free agent or G League signing. The Raptors like to keep an eye on these types of prospects, assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said, because you never know what's going to happen down the road either following the draft or even years into the future.

