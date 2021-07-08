St. Cloud Rox clinch playoff spot, first-half title in the Great Plains West

The St. Cloud Rox clinched the first-half title in the Great Plains West on Saturday and locked up a playoff berth in the Northwoods League at the end of the season. The Rox defeated Duluth 8-3 at home on Friday night to make the magic number reach one heading into Saturday's road game against Duluth. St. Cloud took it into its own hands with a 12-2 win over Duluth on Saturday to clinch the title.