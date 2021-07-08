St. Mike’s professor studying stress management for astronauts
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Michael’s College researchers recently got more money to help find ways to reduce astronauts’ stress while they’re in space. Researchers studied 40 students this past fall and spring using a virtual reality meditation app called TRIPP, focusing in the last round on first responders. They took data on physical activity, sleep, heart rate, and fluid samples to measure their stress response and see whether the meditation helped. The goal is to keep astronauts heading on long space missions to the Moon or Mars healthier.www.wcax.com
