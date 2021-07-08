Why the New Gossip Girl Already Revealed Its Big Twist

Watch: Is Penn Badgley's "You" Character Just Dan From "Gossip Girl?" Gossip Girl is officially back in full force, but she looks a little different nowadays. The new series, which just debuted on HBO Max, wasted no time in revealing the trick up its sleeve and establishing that the eponymous Gossip Girl is no longer a mysterious, anonymous figure to be revealed in the series finale. Now, she's a group of frustrated teachers, led by Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller. Apparently, life as a private school teacher is absolute garbage, and the only way to take the power back from the students is to scare them into submission by bringing back an old school legend who has no problem airing out all their dirty secrets on Instagram.