I had one of those weeks. Saturday night, I didn’t win the Texas Lottery, but I did land a windfall that will keep me in the lap of luxury for years to come. I went to CVS to pick up a big jar of cashews — the Cadillac of nuts. I’m worth cashews. I don’t know why, but cashews are really inexpensive at CVS. I paid and stepped aside as the register printed my receipt with coupons for $3 off any vitamin purchase, $5 off Hallmark cards, $3 off cold/cough/flu relief, etc. About four feet of receipt.