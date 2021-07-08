Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Indicted After DWI Crash

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8dKw_0arBRWkE00
William Andujar (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

WHITING – A Whiting man has been indicted for Aggravated Assault and Assault by Automobile after colliding into another car while driving under the influence.

In November 2, 2020, Berkeley Township Police responded to the area of West Pinewald Keswick Road regarding a two-car crash.

After investigating the scene, police found that William Andujar, age 49, of Whiting, was driving westbound and crashed into a car, driven by Susan Ewing, 44, of South Toms River, from behind

Ewing had sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. She was eventually discharged and is still recovering from those injuries, officials said.

Andujar was also transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center after the incident. Police obtained a search warrant for a draw of his blood and received results on November 23, 2020 stating that Andujar had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .129 percent which is over the state’s legal limit of .08. The laboratory results also revealed a significant quantity of Methadone in Andujar’s system.

On November 24, 2020, Andujar was arrested and charged with Assault by Automobile. The additional charge of Aggravated Assault was filed on December 8, 2020, as a result of further developments in the investigation. Andujar has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest on November 24, 2020.

On July 8, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Andujar was indicted for these charges.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the efforts of Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy who is handling the case on behalf of the State and commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, South Toms River Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Andujar’s indictment.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

