Lewisville City Council has adopted an amendment to an economic development agreement approved in May with Nack Development. The amendment approved by the council July 19 changes the timing of a portion of the city's $2 million grant payment. The payment equal to the purchase price would come before the city transfers ownership of the 0.334-acre tract to the developer "to facilitate closing," according to a staff memo. The amendment with Deck on Main LLC also corrects a legal description of the location, the memo stated.