Kevin Sorbo rips Hollywood for reaching 'new level of insanity' with Captain America's anti-American sentiment

By Kristen Altus
FOXBusiness
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Kevin Sorbo slammed Hollywood culture for reaching "new levels of insanity" Thursday, in response to an upcoming Marvel Comics mini-series that calls the American Dream the "American lie." The "Captain America" spinoff titled "The United States of Captain America" will center around the idea that the American Dream "isn’t...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 688

