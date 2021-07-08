Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

By By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business
kq2.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant workers are calling it quits just as people are starting to dine out again and restaurants rush to reopen. In May, the rate of quits per share of employment in the accommodation and food services sector, which includes restaurants, was 5.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure held steady from the month prior, and is higher than the quit rate across all sectors, which fell from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Darden Restaurants#Food Drink#Penn State#Rutgers#Texas A M#Moody S Analytics#Olive Garden#Mcdonald#Cnn Business#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWHNT-TV

Restaurant Worker Shortage

All across the north Alabama, and the nation for that matter, the signs are hard to miss -- help wanted. From retailers to restaurants, they're all struggling to find workers.
Economyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Shake Shack is spending $10M on higher pay and bonuses

Shake Shack plans to spend more than $10 million this year on wage increases, hiring bonuses and more as it battles through a historically challenging labor market, the fast casual announced Wednesday. More than $9 million of that money will go toward increasing hourly wages in more than two-thirds of...
Labor IssuesArkansas Online

Low-wage workers see options grow

McDonald's is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John's and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses. "In...
Springfield, MAbusinesswest.com

Employees Are Quitting at Record Pace; Employers Are Responding

Peter Rosskothen admits to not knowing there is a statistic called the ‘quit rate.’. But he could certainly relate when told that this stat — a measure of how many people in the workforce quit their jobs in a given month — is historically high (2.5% in May, down from a record 2.8% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics) and also when told the reasons why.
EconomyMotley Fool

Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs at Record Rates. Should You?

Despite a shaky economy, workers are refusing to stick out jobs that don't work for them. Should you follow suit?. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape than it was a year ago, new weekly jobless claims are still much higher than they were before the pandemic, and millions of jobs have yet to come back. In spite of that, Americans are quitting their jobs in droves.
EconomyKEYT

Economist explains why there are so many job openings

Workers are in high demand. And companies are having a hard time finding people to fill the positions. There were more than nine million job openings in the US at the end of May, according to the Labor Department. To attract applicants away from the competition, employers are beefing up...
EconomyNBC News

Record number of workers quitting jobs

As businesses reopen and the economy takes off, employees have options for employment. Some have put off leaving their job because of the pandemic, are burned out from the last year, or have money saved by working from home and want to try something new.July 18, 2021.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Many jobs lost during pandemic not returning as employers turn to labor-saving options

Despite the abundance of help-wanted signs, many jobs lost during the pandemic likely will not come back. Economic data show that companies have learned to do more with less over the last 16 months or so, according to The Wall Street Journal. Output nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021 — down just 0.5% from the end of 2019 — even though U.S. workers put in 4.3% fewer hours than they did before the health crisis.
Essex, VTNEWS10 ABC

Restaurants in desperate need of workers

ESSEX, Vt. (WFFF) — Restaurants have no problem getting customers in the door, but a full staff is a different story. On Tuesday at El Gato in Essex, Vermont there were plenty of people to fill the tables, but not enough to serve those tables. “It’s been pretty much impossible,” said Courtney Wagner, El Gato’s general manager.
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Why inflation may not go away anytime soon

America’s finance chiefs don’t think inflation will go away overnight. Chief financial officers, on average, expect higher-than-normal cost increases to persist for eight to 10 months, according to a Duke University survey released Wednesday. Some worry inflation will linger longer. About one in four CFOs expect elevated costs to last...
Economykq2.com

CEOs made 299 times more than their average workers last year

The difference between CEO and median employee pay grew in 2020 despite the Covid pandemic and ongoing relief efforts. The average S&P 500 company CEO made 299 times the average worker's salary last year, according to AFL-CIO's annual Executive Paywatch report. Executives received $15.5 million in total compensation on average, marking an increase of more than $260,000 per year over the past decade. At the same time, the average production and nonsupervisory worker in 2020 earned $43,512, up just $957 a year over the past decade.
Small BusinessNext Avenue

Older Workers and 'The Big Quit'

Some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start; others aren't so lucky. You probably heard: Meghan McCain is leaving ABC 's "The View" after nearly four years. Among her reasons for quitting is that COVID-19 "has changed the world for all of us," she told The Guardian. "It's changed the way I'm looking at my life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."
Labor Issuesgoodmenproject.com

Now That the Worst Is Over, Why Are Burned-Out Workers Leaving In Droves?

Nashville, TN (July 2021)—The worst of COVID seems to be over. So, just as a sense of normalcy is returning, why are America’s workers reporting record levels of burnout? And why is it driving what’s being called the “Great Resignation”?. Psychiatrist Mark Goulston, MD, says burnout (characterized by depletion, cynicism,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy