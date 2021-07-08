Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. That might not change anytime soon

Despite the abundance of help-wanted signs, many jobs lost during the pandemic likely will not come back. Economic data show that companies have learned to do more with less over the last 16 months or so, according to The Wall Street Journal. Output nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021 — down just 0.5% from the end of 2019 — even though U.S. workers put in 4.3% fewer hours than they did before the health crisis.