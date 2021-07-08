Oregon Community Foundation Grants Nearly $3 Million to the City of Bend
(Project Turnkey Bend | Photo Courtesy of Oregon Community Foundation) Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) has announced that it has selected the City of Bend to receive a $2.97 million Project Turnkey grant and the Joint Office of Homeless Services | JOHS (for East Multnomah County) to receive a $3.45 million Project Turnkey grant to purchase and convert area motels into transitional housing for community members in need.cascadebusnews.com
