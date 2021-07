New applications for US unemployment benefit saw a surprise uptick last week, the government said Thursday, data analysts said may be evidence of the rising threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19. "The unexpected bump in claims could be noise in the system, but it's also not hard to see how the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant could add thousands of layoffs to numbers that already are double what they were pre-Covid," said Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union.