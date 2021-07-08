Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What’s New on DVD in July: ‘Shiva Baby,’ Cannon Films, ‘Working Girls,’ and More

By Alonso Duralde
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emma Seligman’s impressive “Shiva Baby” (Utopia) premieres on Blu-ray this month, and it’s a blisteringly funny, character-based comedy about a young Danielle (played by Rachel Sennott) whose rootless life when she attends a shiva with her parents (Fred Melamed and Polly Draper), only to encounter the boyfriend who’s financially supporting her, his wife — whom Danielle didn’t know existed — and Danielle’s ex-girlfriend. It’s a full buffet of misunderstandings, awkward encounters, and scene-stealing character actors, with a cast that also includes Jackie Hoffman, Dianna Agron, and Molly Gordon.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godard
Person
Yoram Globus
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Shiva Baby#Cannon Films#Warner Archive Collection#Clickbait#Bigfoot#Go Usa Entertainment#Greenwich Kino#American#New York Times#Irish#Italian#Corinth Films#Jewish#Kino Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Country
Singapore
Related
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 9th, 2021

Stranger on the Run (Blu-ray) Stranger on the Run is a 1967 TV-movie, notable for several reasons. For starters, it was directed by Don Siegel (Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Dirty Harry), using an unusually good teleplay by Dean Riesner from a story by Reginald Rose. Stars Henry Fonda and Anne Baxter were at this point still more movie- than TV-names, though each had done a fair amount of television since the '50s. Further, one of its more recent admirers is director Quentin Tarantino, who considers it Siegel's best Western and is particularly fond of co-star Michael Parks's performance, though this reviewer feels precisely the opposite about Parks's work here, which is the film's weakest link. Still, it's way above average for a '60s TV-movie (as were Siegel's other two ventures into this format), and an interesting pickup by Kino, presenting a near-flawless presentation of the film in high...Read the entire review »
MoviesPosted by
FOX26

New DVD, Blu-ray and digital release highlights for the week of July 12-18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's a healthy week for new and catalog to-own releases. So, let's dive in. A Quiet Place Part II - The sequel to "The Quiet Place" arrived in theaters a year later than expected and while the box office returns might not have been as robust as they might have been in a pre-pandemic setting, the film managed a worldwide total of $279 million. More importantly, it's a good film that doesn't simply mimic the formula of the first movie. Where "A Quiet Place" was more of a thriller with sci-fi and horror elements, "A Quiet Place Part II" is more of an action film. The focus has also shifted from the adults to the children. I'll most certainly be adding this to my personal collection and look forward to whatever might come next for the franchise.
Posted by
Baltimore magazine

Review: Shiva Baby

It’s a well-known rule of comedy that insiders can make fun of the people and places they love, but no one else can. In other words, I can make fun of my family—but you most definitely can’t. Baltimoreans can make fun of Baltimore. People from outside of this town? Mock our city at your own risk. (No, really. I wouldn’t recommend it.)
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Steven Spielberg Film Based on His Youth Rounds Out Cast

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film, based on the director’s youth in Arizona. The three actors will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. The trio joins an A-list cast that includes...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win “Jakob’s Wife” On DVD

Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has joined Harrison Ford in the cast of “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. James Mangold is directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, which is shooting at Pinewood Studios and elsewhere in the UK. The fifth film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, with Ford returning to his iconic role. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For Jason Mamoa’s New Film ‘Sweet Girl’

You had us at Jason Mamoa, but then again, you always do. There is something about the man as a human being – his devotion to family, his love for his wife, his acting, his love for the planet and making it a better place – that draws us to him.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Mama Weed’ Film Review: Isabelle Huppert’s a Dealer in Addictive French Crime Comedy

With a body of work that rivals any performer’s across the history of film, French actress Isabelle Huppert can swan in and out of challenging material with nary a scratch to her matchless reputation. Often, her cool intensity and versatility is what makes that material work, most recently exemplified in her Oscar-nominated turn in Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle.” But sometimes you get what amounts to a perfect fit of risk and skill, leading to sheer delight. That’s the case with the fleet French crime comedy “La Daronne,” translated with a winking nudge into colloquial English, and toward its particular narrative, as “Mama Weed.”
MoviesNewsweek

20 Movies With the Most Remakes

With the amount of franchise sequels that flood our cinemas and streaming services each year, it's often said that there is barely an original idea left in Hollywood. While that's not exactly true, remakes and reboots are plentiful in many studios' back catalogues. Some remakes are lauded and many more...
MoviesGeekTyrant

WILLY'S WONDERLAND Director Set To Helm a New Demonic Horror Film Titled THE ACCURSED

Kevin Lewis, the director of Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland, has found his next film project and it’s titled The Accursed. The cast for the film includes Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Sarah Grey (The Order and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Meg Foster (The Lords of Salem) and Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse). Rob Kennedy (Midnight Man) wrote the screenplay.
Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Home Video

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) (***) Morgan Neville directs this moving and informative documentary about the chef turned popular TV host who died in 2018. Neville interviews many of those who knew the man in order to paint a more fully realized picture of who he was and largely succeeds in his attempts.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Here After – Film Review

“Here After is a wonderful indie romantic-comedy that has something beautiful to say and has fun while it gets the point across.”. More often than not, romantic comedies follow a simple, tried and true formula that follows two people who fall in love, have a spat, then end up getting together with a pop-music swell and a kiss at the end with some comedic one-liners. So it’s always a breath of fresh air when a film and filmmaker step outside of that box and do something a little different. Edgar Wright did it with Shaun of the Dead and now Harry Greenberger has done it with Here After, a film about dead people looking for their one true love in order to get to the next life or heaven. The elements of a dark romantic-comedy, along with some science-fiction practices make up the ingredients of the remarkable story that takes the Patrick Swayze movie Ghost to further places. Here After is a gem of a movie about dating in the afterlife.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Will Produce At Least 10 Movies Exclusively for HBO Max in 2022

Warner Bros. will produce at least 10 movies for the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said during Thursday’s second quarter earnings call for parent company AT&T, per Variety. The announcement comes after the studio attracted significant backlash from filmmakers for deciding to debut every movie on its 2021 slate on HBO Max, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy