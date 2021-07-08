Chad Michael Murray Makes A Surprising Confession About His Gilmore Girls Character

The past year has been filled with virtual reunions and throwbacks of all sorts. The One Tree Hill cast has joined in on the fun. The show’s favorite leading ladies have jumped on the nostalgia-filled train that takes their fans on a trip down memory lane. The famed drama television series first premiered in 2003 and had a successful run of nine seasons until it’s last episode in 2012. The show was set in the small, fictional town of Tree Hill and revolved around the lives and complicated relationship of half-brothers, Lucas Scott played by Chad Michael Murray and Nathan Scott played by James Lafferty. The initial four seasons of the show focused on the drama surrounding the high school lives of the main characters. Viewers watched as friendships blossomed into romance, and learned how rivalry and jealousy can ruin even the closest of relationships. The succeeding seasons tackled the college, and eventually career lives of the characters. It successfully portrayed the challenges of being an adult making his way in the real world. It was hard not to get too attached to the characters and root for their success.