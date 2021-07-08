Chad Michael Murray Makes A Surprising Confession About His Gilmore Girls Character
Chad Michael Murray may be best remembered for playing the role of Lucas Scott on "One Tree Hill," but before he portrayed the high school basketball star he appeared on another popular series, "Gilmore Girls." Murray was cast in the role of Tristan Dugray, a classmate of the lead character Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), per Bustle. Tristan was known to fans as a rich and arrogant character who often gave Rory a hard time. Although the two characters never had a real relationship they did share chemistry and even a kiss during the early seasons of the beloved series. However, Rory's attention later moved on to characters such as Dean (Jared Padalecki) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia).www.thelist.com
Comments / 0