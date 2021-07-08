Hunter Biden's Latest Hobby Is Turning Heads

Hunter Biden is in the news again – and this time it's thanks to his latest passion, which he says he has turned into a profession. Since early 2020, President Joe Biden's son has been painting (via The New York Times), and in just a few months, a New York art dealer could be selling his work for as much as half a million dollars. The amount is raising eyebrows both within the art world and outside of it, not because of what the paintings show, but because there are those who feel that his work wouldn't be worth as much if he had a different last name (via The Washington Post).