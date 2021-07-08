Cancel
Bill Hutchinson, Dallas Developer and Reality TV Star, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

By Alex Macon
dmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This story contains graphic details of an alleged sexual assault. Dallas developer and reality TV star Bill Hutchinson was arrested Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her at his Highland Park home. The 63-year-old founder of commercial real estate company Dunhill Partners was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. TMZ first reported the news this morning.

