Bill Hutchinson, Dallas Developer and Reality TV Star, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen
Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic details of an alleged sexual assault. Dallas developer and reality TV star Bill Hutchinson was arrested Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her at his Highland Park home. The 63-year-old founder of commercial real estate company Dunhill Partners was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. TMZ first reported the news this morning.www.dmagazine.com
Comments / 6