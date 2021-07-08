Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 5a hits FCC, giving away some secrets (and raising some questions)

By C. Scott Brown
Android Authority
 15 days ago

A phone that is undoubtedly the Google Pixel 5a just landed at the FCC. Interestingly, the phone has three model numbers, indicating it could land in more countries than the previously confirmed two. As usual, a public FCC listing almost always indicates an imminent launch date. Although Google has confirmed...

www.androidauthority.com

#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#G4s1m#Lte
Cell Phones
Japan
FCC
Google
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel 5a leaks on FCC missing one key feature

There’s a set of versions of the Google Pixel 5a out in the radio registry universe this week with details on this device’s release. Given the data that comes to the FCC and is shared with the public as a result, we can see that Google’s created at least three versions of the Google Pixel 5a. One seems ready for the USA, while the others look like they’re ready for international markets.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel 5a distinctly closer to launch, full details

FCC filing for a number of smartphone models assigned to Google’s forthcoming mid-ranger have recently appeared. When an upcoming phone makes it through FCC certification, it becomes evident that its release date is just around the corner. Even though the database doesn’t divulge much in context to specs, it does suggest that the phone is Pixel 5a 5G and its launch is imminent.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Chrome will let you demand secure pages from every website

Chrome 94 will offer an HTTPS-first mode that demands secure pages from every website. Chrome 93, meanwhile, will scrap the potentially misleading lock icon as part of a test. Google will also consider limiting web features on insecure pages. Google is determined to encourage secure web browsing in Chrome, and...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G

At one point this past April, there was a rumor that Google had decided to 86 the Pixel 5a 5G in certain markets. But Google later denied the rumor and released a statement that said, "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." In 2020, the Pixel 4a was unveiled on August 20th which means that we can expect the Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled in approximately six weeks.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Android 12 beta 3 lands today with native scrollable screenshots (finally!)

Google is now pushing Android 12 beta 3 to supported devices. It finally includes a native scrollable screenshot function. It also includes some other new features such as on-device search, face-based auto-rotation, and better privacy indicators. We’re getting ever closer to the stable launch of Android 12. Today, Google is...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Hands-on with Android 12's scrolling screenshot feature

At times, Google can be quick to adopt new features for Android that first appear on other OEMs’ devices, but it’s not common. Samsung pioneered split-screen apps (aka multi-window) on Android years ago, and it took Google until version 7.0 Nougat to add it to Android proper. Scrolling screenshot support — another feature that’s been available on Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus devices — is another sought-after feature that took Google way too long to bring to Android.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Can you hear them now?

If you can come to terms with the often quiet output, the seamless Android integration is worth your money. Google added an IPX4 rating for good measure, and the fit is comfortable. Still, there are other ways to get a great experience without volume issues. If you’re hunting for a...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Pixel 5a passes through the FCC with two different versions

It’s a weird time to be in the market for a new phone, as we’re in the quiet before the storm. Samsung’s likely to announce some new phones at the beginning of August, while Google could end up doing the same with the Pixel 5a before unveiling the oft-rumored Pixel 6 series. Then there’s the question as to whether we’ll see a “T” variant of the OnePlus 9 at some point this year.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

The million-dollar question about Google's Pixel 6

Man, the Pixel 6 sure is shaping up to be one heck of a phone. Now, don't get too excited yet. Google's next Pixel flagship is still far from being official, and we probably won't hear a peep of confirmation about it (or be able to buy the blasted thing) until sometime 'round October.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 5a lands at the FCC, launch imminent?

(Pocket-lint) - By all accounts Google's next affordable Pixel is about to launch. Three variants of the Pixel 5a have appeared at the FCC, which suggests strongly that it won't be long before it's released to market. The FCC listings reveal three separate model numbers for the phone: G4S1M, GR0M2...
Computerspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Dummy Reveal, 32-inch iMac Details & more! (video)

The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today. Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals, starting with some laptops. Amazon currently has the 15-inch LG Gram for a crazy 600 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 999.. I’d get on that deal if were you guys.. If you’re looking for more of a desktop, the M1 iMac is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 799. Sticking to Apple, the entry level iPad is now 34 bucks off, leaving the base model for 395. If you want more power but with no Pro apps, the M1 iPad Pro is still getting a 50 dollar price drop, meaning you can get the 11-inch variant for 750. If you want a smart speaker, eBay is running a bundle where you can get the Google Nest Hub, along with a Nest mini for 99 bucks. We have more deals on other Google bundles, HP laptops, other iPads and more, in the links in the description.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Google has stopped selling the Pixel Buds in the U.S. and Canada

Google appears to have discontinued its Pixel Buds, as evidenced by their newfound absence from the Google Store in the U.S. and Canada. Now, searching for the Pixel Buds on either store will give you the option to see the Pixel Buds A as well as a banner telling you that the Pixel Buds are out of stock, as spotted by Android Police.

