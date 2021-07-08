Nick Cannon Responds to Criticism for Fathering 4 Kids By 3 Different Women in 6 Months
We’ve been a bit perplexed about Nick Cannon and his rapidly growing fatherhood situation. If you haven’t heard, the “Masked Singer” co-executive producer and host has had four kids by three different women over the last year. Cannon first became a dad when he had twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. But just a few weeks ago his alleged girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, gave birth to his seventh child, Zen Cannon. So after months of speculation, Cannon is speaking up about his intentional fathering and says it’s no accident.www.sheknows.com
