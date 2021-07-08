Cancel
Family Relationships

Nick Cannon Responds to Criticism for Fathering 4 Kids By 3 Different Women in 6 Months

By Kweli Wright
SheKnows
SheKnows
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve been a bit perplexed about Nick Cannon and his rapidly growing fatherhood situation. If you haven’t heard, the “Masked Singer” co-executive producer and host has had four kids by three different women over the last year. Cannon first became a dad when he had twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. But just a few weeks ago his alleged girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, gave birth to his seventh child, Zen Cannon. So after months of speculation, Cannon is speaking up about his intentional fathering and says it’s no accident.

