We're serving as a media partner for Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames!

Big news: Time Out is joining in the celebrations this year at 2021’s largest LGBTQ+ event in the world: Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames!. We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be serving as an official media partner for the global events which are set to take place this year in Copenhagen and Sweden. Not only is this year the first time that the international events will be combined, but it’s also the first time they’ll be taking place in two countries: Copenhagen and the nearby city of Malmö, Sweden. Basically, it's two parties for the price of one.