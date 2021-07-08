Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Adorable 'Loki' Set Photo Reveals What They Used as the Stand-In for Alligator Loki

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki has already delivered many memorable surprises in the five episodes that are already available on Disney+. Still, none is as weird as the Alligator Loki Variant, a literal alligator using a golden-horned crown. The internet went crazy when Alligator Loki was introduced, and Loki’s director Kate Herron seems to be aware of all the love the character got, as she used her Twitter account to reveal the Variant's stand-in.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
Jonathan Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Stand#Stand In#Lovecraft Country#Mcu#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Interview: Jack Veal On Kid Loki Killing Thor, Alligator Loki Co-Star, Tom Hiddleston's Advice, & More

Introduced in the pages of Thor #617 by Matt Fraction and Pasqual Ferry, Kid Loki became an instant hit with comic book fans and was later put on the map in the pages of Kieron Gillen's Journey Into Mystery. The character made his live-action debut in Loki's fourth episode in a memorable mid-credits scene before taking centre stage alongside his fellow Variants in the show's fifth instalment.
MoviesCollider

Warner Bros. Passed On a Chadwick Boseman-Starring 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel

There's no doubt that there would have been many more great performances from actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August 2020. According to The Ringer, Boseman was set to take on a new role in a sequel to the beloved neo-noir L.A. Confidential, re-teaming with 42 director Brian Helgeland, who wrote the original. The pitch was denied by Warner Bros., a move that's hard to envision boiling down to having an Academy Award-nominated actor such as Boseman on board.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

See behind the scenes of Loki in the trailer for “Marvel Studios: Assembled”

The images show some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from He Who Remains, featuring Jonathan Majors, and Classic Loki, played by Richard E. Grant. MARVEL | Trailer for Loki at Marvel Studios Assembled. Loki focuses on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief as he escapes the 2012 Avengers with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame’s...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Loki's Finale Revealed What's on the Horizon for the MCU

This week’s Loki season finale on Disney+ was full of twists and turns, and a very conspicuous apple. But the biggest surprise of all may have been saved for the very end. Loki’s story isn’t over yet. Marvel revealed in the mid-credits scene of “For All Time. Always.” that the Disney+ series would be coming back for season two, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show to be officially approved for more than one season. The news explains why the finale gave us far more questions than answers, ending on a cliffhanger that perhaps not even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could solve. This reveal came after Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as Kang (though not quite the Conquerer version we’ll see in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).
Animalstvinsider.com

‘Loki’: Tara Strong Weighs in on Miss Minutes’ Cuteness Competition With Alligator Loki

Loki‘s finale episode looms large and one of its biggest mysteries is also one of its cutest cast members, Miss Minutes. Voiced by Tara Strong (The Fairly OddParents, Powerpuff Girls), the orange clock knows a lot about the TVA, an organization that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and more are eager to unravel. Below, Strong is discussing how the fan-favorite came together behind the scenes, teases what Miss Minutes might know heading into the finale, and she weighs in on the brewing competition between her character and the mesmerizing Alligator Loki.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki sets big Marvel record for Disney+

Loki has just broken an impressive record for Marvel, delivering the comic book giant its biggest Disney+ series premiere yet. Ahead of the God of Mischief's solo series finale next week, it's been reported that Loki's opening episode racked up a huge 731 million minutes of viewing time. That's a...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Addresses Incest Backlash About Sylvie And Loki Romance

Every day, all across the world, people are regularly told to go and f*ck themselves. However, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki came dangerously close to actually doing it after falling for a variant of himself, although Sylvie managed to prevent the fanbase from getting even more queasy after she booted the God of Mischief back into another reality shortly after their first kiss, so she could murder a cosmic deity and plunge the multiverse into chaos.
TV SeriesEmpire

How Loki Set The Stage For The MCU’s Future

How’s this for a slice of mischief: you take a hugely popular character who’s died on screen multiple times, create an alt-universe version of them, send them off on a side-quest adventure apparently set outside the constraints of space and time – only to have them fundamentally change the nature of your central saga going forward. Since Tom Hiddleston’s Loki died a seemingly final death in Avengers: Infinity War, it was fair to assume that Disney+’s Loki series would be something of a shaggy god story – a fun return for a fan-favourite figure that ultimately wouldn’t have an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. But with two tantalising words, the Loki finale seemed to light the fuse on the MCU’s imminent future, a promise of the magnitude of what comes next: Multiversal War. Loki is how the multiverse begins: not with a whimper, but with a Kang.
TV SeriesCollider

Loki Had to Take a Backseat to Multiversal Madness in His Own Show

[Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of ‘Loki’]. Up until the season finale of Loki, “For All Time. Always.” I felt that the latest MCU series was also its strongest by putting a strong central relationship at its core and forcing one of the MCU’s long-time villains to go through some deep personal changes. However, the finale largely sacrificed that so that a new character, Kang (Jonathan Majors), could explain the larger “gambit” at the heart of the MCU: keep a dictatorial rule over the timeline in order to prevent chaos, or let chaos reign with countless Kangs coming out of the woodwork to start a multiversal war.
TV SeriesCollider

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 327 - 'Loki' and Why the MCU Succeeds When It Gets Weird

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we're joined by TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller to talk about the first season of Loki. We talk about why the show worked so well, our mixed feelings about the finale, how it rectifies an earlier MCU problem with a major villain, what it might mean for future MCU movies and TV series, our thoughts on a second season of Loki, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.
ApparelCollider

'Loki' Costume Designer on Her Key Inspirations and What's Magical About Tom Hiddleston's Pants

When the opportunity to speak with Loki costume designer Christine Wada came up, I leaped at the chance, because there's one aspect of the Disney+ drama that I haven't been able to get out of my head: Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) button-down shirt. While at first glance the shirt, part of the wardrobe given to him by the Time Variance Authority, looks like a traditional business-appropriate top, the shoulder seams indicate that things are not quite what they seem.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Loki’ season one finale review: What makes a Loki a Loki

The season finale of Loki asks the big questions like what being a Loki means, as well as learning self-love. The episode begins with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Sylvie (Sophie De Martino) approaching the Citadel after defeating Alioth last episode. As they approach the Citadel, the two brace to meet the ones behind the TVA. Though Loki shows some reluctance, Sylvie dead set on taking down the TVA for good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy