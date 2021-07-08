Adorable 'Loki' Set Photo Reveals What They Used as the Stand-In for Alligator Loki

This week’s Loki season finale on Disney+ was full of twists and turns, and a very conspicuous apple. But the biggest surprise of all may have been saved for the very end. Loki’s story isn’t over yet. Marvel revealed in the mid-credits scene of “For All Time. Always.” that the Disney+ series would be coming back for season two, making it the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show to be officially approved for more than one season. The news explains why the finale gave us far more questions than answers, ending on a cliffhanger that perhaps not even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could solve. This reveal came after Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut as Kang (though not quite the Conquerer version we’ll see in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).