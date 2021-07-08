Cancel
There's a huge Macy's Black Friday sale happening in July—all the best deals to shop

Detroit Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Black Friday is, without a doubt, the biggest savings event of the year—but it's still a ways away. If you simply can't wait till the end of the year to snag the best and biggest deals, however, we've got some good news for you: You don't have to. Macy’s just launched an epic Macy’s Black Friday sale in July, and the markdowns are incredible.

