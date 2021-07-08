Cancel
Rexburg, ID

Steven J. Lund to speak in online commencement ceremony

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 14 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to recognize the Spring Semester 2021 graduates.

Steven J. Lund, Young Men General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address the 2,711 graduates in an online commencement ceremony on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The event will be available for viewing at 6:00 p.m. MDT at www.byui.edu/live/video.

The university will award 2,153 bachelor’s degrees and 611 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,666 are women and 1,045 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,811 of this semester’s graduates, while 900 graduates are online students. 814 of BYU-Idaho’s online students graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.

Lund received an undergraduate degree in communications and a law degree, both from Brigham Young University. He worked as an attorney before becoming president and CEO of a large Utah-based cosmetics company. He is currently its executive chairman of the board of directors. He is also a former regent of the Utah System of Higher Education.

Some of his past Church assignments have included mission president in the Georgia Atlanta Mission, member of the Young Men general board, and Area Seventy. He and his wife, Kalleen, have four children.

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

