Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down after twin bill

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Brujan served as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland and went 1-for-6 with a run, an RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts in his first taste of major-league action. The 23-year-old is a strong candidate to return to the major-league roster at some point, especially while Manuel Margot (hamstring) is sidelined. However, he'll return to the Triple-A club for now.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Triple A Durham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Vidal Brujan sitting on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman / outfielder Vidal Brujan is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Brujan will rest on Friday evening after Brett Phillips was moved to right field and Kevin Kiermaier was picked as Tampa Bay's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on four...
MLBnumberfire.com

Vidal Brujan batting leadoff for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Vidal Brujan as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Brujan will play second base and bat leadoff Sunday, while Wander Franco moves to shortstop and Taylor Walls takes the game off. Brujan has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Mike Brosseau to IL, Vidal Brujan back

The Rays open their final series before the All-Star break tonight when they host the Blue Jays. Lefty Shane McClanahan will start for the Rays. Alex Manoah will start for the Blue Jays, who were rained out on Thursday in Baltimore where he was to start. The Rays recalled infielder/outfielder...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins doubles. Austin Hays doubles to deep right center field. Cedric Mullins scores. Trey Mancini lines out to shallow infield to Michael Wacha. Austin Hays doubled off second. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to shallow center field to Vidal Brujan. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left...
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBBleacher Report

Nelson Cruz Traded from Twins to Rays in 4-Player Deal

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they are trading designated hitter Nelson Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The veteran slugger just keeps hitting home runs, hitting .294 with 19 dingers, 50 RBI and a .907...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Here are the latest Twins trade rumors ahead of the deadline

With each day leading up to the MLB trade deadline, speculation continues to grow around the Minnesota Twins. In the latest round of rumors, the Twins seem to be narrowing the market for Nelson Cruz and José Berríos while they could make the deal of the deadline if they wind up trading Byron Buxton.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Latest updates on Mariners’ Mitch Haniger, Twins’ Nelson Cruz, Royals’ Whit Merrifield

Here’s a quick roundup of MLB trade rumors making news with the July 30 trade deadline just eight days away. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that “One rival executive believes (the Mariners) will need to be ‘blown away’ to trade outfielder Mitch Haniger, but the expectation remains they will listen to offers on Haniger, third baseman Kyle Seager and any pitcher signed to one-year contracts, most notably right-handed Kendall Graveman.”
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz and More

Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz, Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Craig Kimbrel, Bryan Reynolds, Javier Báez, National League East, MLB Trade Rumors, Anthony Rizzo. The Chicago Cubs could be a swing team when it comes to the trade assets they have and which teams they might deal...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Rays acquire Twins slugger Nelson Cruz

Let the MLB trade deadline begin! The Tampa Bay Rays kicked off things off on Thursday by acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins, according to MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Cruz became expendable with the Twins out of the race for the American League Central and now he heads...

Comments / 0

Community Policy