Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down after twin bill
Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Brujan served as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland and went 1-for-6 with a run, an RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts in his first taste of major-league action. The 23-year-old is a strong candidate to return to the major-league roster at some point, especially while Manuel Margot (hamstring) is sidelined. However, he'll return to the Triple-A club for now.www.cbssports.com
