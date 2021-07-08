Cancel
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Could contribute in two phases

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Rodgers could play a role both in the Packers offense and on special teams, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Per Schneidman, Rodgers is "a natural slot receiver" and "can also serve as a gadget piece out of the backfield on jet sweeps, reverses and other motion action," so his skill set should complement the more experienced receivers on the roster. It's too early to tell exactly what type of snap count Rodgers is looking at in his rookie season, but he'll have a chance to open the season in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. While his role on offense is unsettled, it seems likely Rodgers will be a key contributor on special teams, as the Packers don't yet have a designated return man and Rodgers took back 70 kicks -- including 68 punts -- during his four years at Clemson.

