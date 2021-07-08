Cancel
Digital Brands Shares Jump After A 100% Hike In Revenue Estimate

By Shivani Kumaresan
Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) has estimated a 100% jump in its second quarter FY21 revenue on a sequential basis. It reported $0.41 million sales for the first quarter of FY21. This estimate includes six and a half weeks of revenue contribution from Harper & Jones, a custom and...

