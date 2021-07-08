Why Aerpio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.40.