Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Why Aerpio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Shares of microcap biopharma Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) are advancing strongly Thursday on above-average volume. The upside in reaction a positive analyst action. H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded Aerpio from Neutral to Buy and instituted a post-merger price target of $22 per share. Aerpio announced a reverse merger transaction...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Aerpio Pharmaceuticals#Arpo#Aadi Bioscience#Fyarro#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Why DoorDash Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are trading higher by 2% at $182.59 Thursday afternoon, possibly as renewed COVID-19 concerns continue to lift food delivery names. DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why India Globalization Capital Shares Spiked Today

India Globalization Capital (AMEX:IGC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC. The company was issued a patent from the United States Patent And Trademark Office titled ‘Ultra-Low Dose THC As A Potential Therapeutic And Prophylactic Agent For Alzheimer’s Disease.’
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Are Moving Today

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company announced it will present a trial design for its CY6463 Phase 2a study in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology at the at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021. Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Are All Lower Today

Internet chat room discussions remain more important to these stocks than business fundamentals. Meanwhile, the market indexes continue to add gains following their big sell-off. What happened. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) were all down in midday trading Friday despite the market indexes...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bloom Energy Shares Jumped Today

The fuel cell company announced a new initiative for its first combined heat and power project. The overall market is moving higher today, and shares of alternative energy names are generally among the outperformers. But clean-energy fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) also gave investors some news that likely contributed to its move. As of 2:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Bloom shares were near their highs of the day, up more than 8%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Enphase Energy And SolarEdge Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) are trading higher after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stocks and raised its price targets, respectively. JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained an Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies and raised the price target from $337 to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Up 3.4%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85. 26,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 24,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63. Separately, HC...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is said to weigh an unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO. DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. 169,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,085,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Williams-Sonoma Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $153 Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $193 to $154. Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the domestic home furnishings category. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (195 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials,...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.40.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Trading Lower Today: Cramer Weighs In

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are trading lower Thursday despite the company reporting better-than expected Q2 financial results. Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's 'Squawk On The Street' that the conference call was 'one of the worst conference calls' he has ever heard. The company told a 'negative story,' Cramer added.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Brickell Biotech Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a bought deal offering of common stock of $5 million, which was later increased to $7 million. Brickell Biotech is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on identifying, developing, and commercialising various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

Despite the price of Bitcoin falling in the second quarter, Silvergate Capital reported profits that grew 65% from the previous quarter. Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) traded more than 14% higher as of 2:05 p.m. EDT, after the bank reported stellar earnings for the second quarter of the year. So...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Meta Materials Shares Are Popping Off Today

Shares of oil & gas companies, including Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT), are trading higher Tuesday morning as oil continues to rebound after falling on Monday following an OPEC+ supply agreement and have rebounded for the session. The upward move comes despite a build in US crude inventories. Meta Materials delivers...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.70. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Drops By 29.8%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Comments / 0

Community Policy