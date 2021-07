There was no specific Roku news, but this company is poised to continue benefiting from a rapid transition to TV streaming. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) spiked nearly 10% higher on Friday as of 1:50 p.m. EDT. There was no specific news from the leading TV streaming company, but July 23 marks the opening ceremonies of the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Roku had previously announced a partnership with NBCUniversal (a subsidiary of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)) to bring the summer games directly to the home screen of the Roku channel, so user engagement on Roku's services could see a spike in the coming weeks.