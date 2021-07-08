Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Decatur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN DECATUR COUNTY At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greensburg, or 16 miles west of Batesville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Adams, Millhousen, Clarksburg, Sandusky, Lake Santee and Newpoint. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 128 and 143. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH