MLB

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Riding pine Thursday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Andujar isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners. Andujar will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 2-for-5 with a run in Tuesday's series opener. Tim Locastro will start in left field and bat ninth.

