Whether you’re a seasoned water pro or more of a land-lubber, you know that safety comes first on the water. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing: sailing, paddling, snorkeling or fishing, wearing a life vest is a non-negotiable. That said, especially if you plan to spend several hours on the water, your life jacket should be reliable, but also comfortable and suitable for the activity you have in mind. Life vests are essentially wearable personal flotation devices that keep you above water. If you’re a true water sports enthusiast, you may need more than one life jacket for all of your activities. Read on for the best adult life jackets to shop right now.