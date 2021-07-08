Melissa Etheridge releases new single 'For the Last Time'

Melissa Etheridge has released a new single titled "For the Last Time." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Melissa Etheridge released on Thursday a new single titled "For the Last Time" that will appear on her upcoming album, One Way Out.

"For the Last Time" is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal and Pandora.

Etheridge will release a "For the Last Time" music video on YouTube Friday at 5:45 p.m. EDT, which features never-before-seen studio footage from 2013.

"Going to tell you for the last time baby/ This is going to be the last time baby/ Getting fierce for the last time baby/ Ain't no going down for the last time baby," Etheridge sings on the track.

"Finally recording and releasing a song about my frustrations with my relationship in the '90s is very cathartic for me. That 'For the Last Time' rocks so hard is just the icing on the cake," Etheridge said in a statement about the song.

One Way Out will be released on Sept. 17. The nine-track album consists of music written in the late 1980s and early 1990s that were never released.

Etheridge released a music video for the album's title track in May.

