Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Melissa Etheridge releases new single 'For the Last Time'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crSoX_0arBOcuf00
Melissa Etheridge has released a new single titled "For the Last Time." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Melissa Etheridge released on Thursday a new single titled "For the Last Time" that will appear on her upcoming album, One Way Out.

"For the Last Time" is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal and Pandora.

Etheridge will release a "For the Last Time" music video on YouTube Friday at 5:45 p.m. EDT, which features never-before-seen studio footage from 2013.

"Going to tell you for the last time baby/ This is going to be the last time baby/ Getting fierce for the last time baby/ Ain't no going down for the last time baby," Etheridge sings on the track.

"Finally recording and releasing a song about my frustrations with my relationship in the '90s is very cathartic for me. That 'For the Last Time' rocks so hard is just the icing on the cake," Etheridge said in a statement about the song.

One Way Out will be released on Sept. 17. The nine-track album consists of music written in the late 1980s and early 1990s that were never released.

Etheridge released a music video for the album's title track in May.

Melissa Etheridge turns 60: a look back

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Youtube Music#Youtube Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Donny Osmond Releases New Single

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Legendary performer, Donny Osmond is proving to fans that he’s still got the voice and the moves. The singer became famous performing with his musical family in the 1960’s. Today he has 33 gold records and has sold more than 100 million albums. His new song, “Who”, is...
Musicmxdwn.com

Logic Releases Motivational New Single “Get Up”

Logic has just released a new motivational single titled “Get Up.” This song is the 2nd single that Logic has dropped in the last two weeks, with his spacey trap anthem, “Vaccine,” coming before it. With the release of his new singles, Logic has fans guessing whether he will be releasing his next album, presumably Bobby Tarantino III, anytime soon.
edm.com

Swedish House Mafia Are Releasing a New Single This Week

After years of smoke and mirrors, Swedish House Mafia are officially returning with new music. A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells EDM.com they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th. The track reportedly features Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Ty Dolla $ign and blossoming hip-hop artist 070 Shake.
Worldstereoboard.com

Melissa Etheridge at London Royal Festival Hall

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire for this Melissa Etheridge show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire is a 2000 capacity live music and performance theatre based in Shepherd's Bush, London. A common stop on any big name rock and indie outfit's UK tour, it may not be the largest venue the capital has to offer, but is still one of the most popular. Over it's 110+ year career (it opened in 1903), it's played host to names like The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, and Mumford and Sons amongst others.
Musickicks96.com

Dan + Shay Release New Single "Good Things," Detail New Album

After teasing that they just finished the greatest album of the entire life, Dan + Shay officially announced their new album. As promised at 6pm CT on Thursday, the superstar duo announced their fourth studio album, Good Things will be released on August 13. The new album will feature 12-tracks...
K102.5

Still Rockin': Melissa Etheridge to Play Two Michigan Concerts

You're not the only one who remembers Melissa Etheridge. The '90s singer-songwriter is touring in 2021 and will play two Michigan casinos in October. Her 1988 self-titled debut album garnered Melissa Etheridge some attention and respect with a Grammy Award nomination for "Give Me Some Water." Five years later, Yes I Am broke her mainstream with the success of "Come to My Window," "I'm the Only One," and "If I Wanted To." To date, Etheridge has released 14 albums. Three of the discs went multi-platinum, she earned two Platinum records and a pair of Gold records yielding 11 Billboard Hot 100 hits.
newsbrig.com

Tinashe releases sexy video for new single ‘Bouncin’

Trampoline choreography might be the latest thing to beat. Tinashe caused a social media commotion when she dropped a suggestive, sexy music video for her latest single, “Bouncin,” on Wednesday. “I been sendin’ dirty pics/Hope they make it to the Cloud,” Tinashe sings in the hot video, though the lurid...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Singer-songwriter releases new single

Teen singer, songwriter and producer Max LaMont recently debuted his long-awaited first solo single, “Another Love,” on all major streaming platforms. LaMont, who previously released the album “Flight” as part of the pop duo Neverlanding, sees the release of this single as a “bold step” and the beginning of a new chapter in his life and adult musical journey.
Billboard

My First Show Back: Lauren J. Hammer on Melissa Etheridge's 60th Birthday Concert

For the first time in 15 months, live music is returning nationwide after the global coronavirus pandemic ravaged the industry. Billboard’s “My First Show Back” is a series dedicated to sharing stories from throughout the touring ecosystem about what’s happening now, what has been forever altered and what will never change.
UPI News

Billy Bragg sets new album for October, releases first single

July 14 (UPI) -- Billy Bragg has announced a new album for Oct. 8 titled The Million Things That Never Happened and released the project's first single "I Will Be Your Shield" on Wednesday. Bragg uploaded a music video for "I Will Be Your Shield" to his official YouTube channel....
nextmosh.com

King Woman release new single “Boghz”

King Woman have posted their new single “Boghz,” which you can check out below. The tune serves as the final preview to their upcoming album ‘Celestial Blues’ (out July 30th via Relapse Records – pre-order). “It’s a tragic story about one ancient soul split in two separate bodies. Only knowing...
Worldlionheartv.net

With Confidence release new single and music video ‘Anything’

July 15th, 2021 – Singapore – With Confidence released their new song, “Anything”, today which is accompanied by a music video directed by Kiril Palaveev. Fans can purchase, stream and watch “Anything” here: smarturl.it/WithConAnything. “Anything is about reaching your limit and shutting down. Instead of being upset about it though,...
Musiccaribbeannationalweekly.com

Shenseea Releases New Single ‘Run Run’

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is back with new music following a seven-month hiatus. The artiste, who recently switched management, premiered Run Run on Thursday, July 15, the first single from her upcoming debut album set for release this year. Run Run is produced by Grammy Award-winning music producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’...
Los Angeles, CAgrimygoods.com

Benjamin Carter releases vulnerable new single “Time Again” — LA date at Resident

After releasing just two singles in 2020, Los Angeles artist Benjamin Carter let the first half of 2021 simmer before releasing his first single of the year, “Time Again.” In his new song, Carter establishes a sense of vulnerability and truth as he tries to find himself through his pursuit of music. Also the first single since the birth of his daughter, Carter pours his heart into his new release with the newfound wisdom of fatherhood.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Cameron & Crawford release new single, “This Time, This Place”

Saskatoon, SK sister-singer-songwriters Cameron & Crawford are back with their new single, “This Time, This Place”. This poetic duo, Trish Cameron and Wendy Crawford, continue to diversify their catalog of music, stepping across the constraints of genre to focus on melodic and lyrical prowess; “This Time, This Place” does everything right when tugging at the nostalgic heartstrings behind the folksy guitar and soothing vocals.
Tulsa, OKearmilk.com

Dev Soter releases intimate new single "Tulsa"

Indie pop artist Dev Soter has made a name for himself relentlessly breaking new ground with his combination of sunny melodies, distinctive visual style, and uniquely altered vocals. The Massachusetts boundary-pusher is at it again with his latest track “Tulsa” – a mesmerizing and realistic look at the challenges that come with being an up-and-coming artist.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Turnstile Announce New Album, Release First Single

Hot on the heels of their recent surprise EP, Turnstile Love Connection, Turnstile have announced an August 27 release date (via Roadrunner) for their next full-length, Glow On. It will consist of fifteen tracks, four of which appeared on the aforementioned EP. The band has also released the first single...

Comments / 0

Community Policy