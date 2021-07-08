Companies are now accepting TikTok videos as resumes

TikTokers can now apply for a range of jobs through the app in the new “TikTok Resumes” program (TikTok/@makena.yee and @coop.cm)

TikTok has launched a pilot program that enables users to submit video resumes via their app.

Think LinkedIn - but make it Gen Z.

Could this become a popular mode of recruitment?

Quite possibly, after all it’s been created in response to the explosion of employment and career content on the platform which has been dubbed as “CareerTok.”

Over 64m videos have been created using the hashtag “CareerTok” ranging from tips on job applications, to advice at interviews - so it’s no wonder TikTok wanted to utilise this asset.

TikTok has been sharing the new feature on the app too (TikTok/TikTok)

Already, more than 30 prominent companies have signed up for the trial including: Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more.

Applications are open from July 7 to 31 - so you have a few weeks to prep and perfect your video.

To apply you simply have to create a video resume and post it to TikTok with the hashtag “#TikTokResumes”, and then send it to recruiters via the app.

Some of the job listings include a video producer for the Detroit Pistons, a senior data engineer for Shopify, and a restaurant team member at Chipotle.

There is even a listing for a “WWE Superstar” for those with super- strength and “world-class athleticism.”

Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, said: “We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways.

“#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.”

Kayla Dixon, marketing manager at TikTok, said: “TikTok Resumes is a natural extension of our TikTok College Ambassadors program, where we previously employed hundreds of college students as on-campus brand representatives.

“We’re excited to help students and job seekers everywhere unleash their creativity and ‘get the bag!’”

TikTokers can apply for entry-level to experienced positions in the US, depending on what they are looking for.

The program can be found in the app using the hashtag “#TikTokResumes” and at www.tiktokresumes.com.