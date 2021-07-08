Cancel
Laytonville, CA

Structure fire in Laytonville destroys mobile home

By Adrian Fernandez Baumann
The Mendocino Voice
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLITS, 7/8/21 — A fire which began in a single-wide trailer in Laytonville Trailer park, had minor spread to the nearby structures and vegetation but has been controlled. Chief Sue Carberry, of the Long Valley Fire Department, explained that the fire is “certainly controlled,” but as of 10:20 a.m. was not technically out. It appears at least one trailer was substantially damaged, the extent to which nearby trailers were affected is unclear.

