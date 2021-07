The redevelopment of the site of a historic Cedar Rapids manufacturing plant has taken another step toward actual existence. The plan for the redevelopment of the site of the former Iowa Manufacturing/Terex Cedarapids, Inc. plant could soon turn into reality. It was helped along by the Cedar Rapids City Council's approval of the terms of preliminary city incentives for the $32.6 million project. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the plan is for upwards of 200 new housing units plus "a mixed-use component."