Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fox News host calls out colleagues for fawning over Trump and loving him ‘like family’

By Oliver O'Connell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U3v7_0arBO7pV00

A Fox News host called out her colleagues on air for their fawning praise of Donald Trump , saying that their love for him was “like family”.

Gillian Turner appeared to deflate the buoyant mood of her co-hosts on Wednesday’s edition of Outnumbered in her assessment of the former president filing a lawsuit against Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and presenter Jesse Watters were particularly upbeat about Mr Trump’s motivation for challenging the big tech companies.

The former president filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, and at a press conference he described his bans from Twitter and Facebook as “censorship”, calling it “unlawful, unconstitutional, and completely unAmerican”.

Mr Trump also called for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act – which means tech companies are not held responsible for the material they host – to be ruled “an unconstitutional delegation of authority”.

Ms McEnany, one of Mr Trump’s most loyal acolytes, said that his motivation was that he was fighting on behalf of “everyday Americans”.

This sentiment was echoed by Mr Watters, who gushed that he saw Mr Trump as an “avenger” and presidential to the point that he forgot who was president.

Host Emily Compagno, who led the discussion, said that the American people were crying out for laws to be changed regarding social media company’s content restrictions.

Ms Turner on the other hand had a more sceptical take, throwing a little bit of shade towards her colleagues’ assessment of the ex-president’s motivation.

She first said that Mr Trump “kind of beat a dead horse a little bit today” when he spoke about Section 230 again, noting that when he was in power and his party had the majority in Congress, nothing happened and nothing had happened in the time he had left office either.

She added: “I think this lawsuit’s a little more self-serving than maybe Jesse and Kayleigh laid out for us a moment ago.”

“We know you love the guy, the former president, like family. I think this is more about his political prospects going into the next election.”

She continued: “He wants to keep this issue front and centre. He opens, by the way, not by saying it’s for the American people, but by saying, ‘I want to fight back because they banned me after January 6 when they unilaterally declared me a public safety threat.’ I think it’s about a personal beef with the companies, but some good things may come of it despite that.”

Mr Watters conceded that it was a personal issue for the former president, but reiterated his belief that Mr Trump had the American people in mind.

Comments / 10

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Gillian Turner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Censorship#Americans#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
POTUSAOL Corp

New audio of Trump on January 6 insurrectionists: 'What I wanted is what they wanted'

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, authors of the new book , chronicling former ’s tumultuous last year in office, joined Wednesday, where they shared exclusive audio from an interview with Trump for the book. In the audio, which was chock full of rehashed falsehoods and conspiracies, Trump revealed that he and the at the Capitol shared a common goal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden pokes at Fox hosts: They've had 'altar call' on vaccines

President Biden said it is good that Fox News anchors are now urging viewers to get vaccinated while poking fun at hosts for changing their rhetoric Wednesday. "One of those other networks — they’re not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot — but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys,” Biden, invoking the religious act of stepping forward to make a spiritual commitment, said during a CNN town hall.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump calls crowd during January 6 speech a 'loving crowd'

Authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” share audio recordings of their interview with former President Donald Trump, where he shared his thoughts about the crowd during his January 6 speech before the deadly US Capitol insurrection.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News denies contact with White House about vaccine coverage

Fox News issued a scathing rebuke to reporting from CNN on Tuesday suggesting the network held talks with officials in the White House Communications Office about how the network should cover coronavirus vaccines. CNN, citing a single anonymous source, reported there have been high-level talks between network staffers at the...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

What Tom Brady Has Said About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady's thinly-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's claims of fraud at the 2020 presidential election raised eyebrows on Tuesday—not least because the athlete and former president have long been known to be friends. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, and his teammates visited the White House following their Super...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Fox News host Neil Cavuto accuses the right of vilifying Dr. Fauci like 'he was Lex Luthor'

On Your World With Neil Cavuto Tuesday, Cavuto came to the defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci following a contentious Senate hearing in which Republican Sen. Rand Paul accused the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of lying to Congress about the origins of COVID-19. This came with the implication that a grant given by the National Institutes of Health to the Wuhan lab in China where some believe COVID-19 originated contributed to the creation of the virus.

Comments / 10

Community Policy